Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo ready for year seven

Not long after last year’s Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo, members of the 24 committees hashed things out on how to make things even better in 2018. It is show time for the committee members with the 7th annual farm show this week in Great Bend.

Jan Westfall, one of the event organizers, helps owner Darren Dale put the show together at the Great Bend Expo Complex.

Jan Westfall Audio

The three-day event will include over 700 booths over 80 acres throughout all three Expo buildings and on the concrete strip outside the buildings.

Last year, Dale claimed the Farm & Ranch Expo brings in over $5 million to the Great Bend economy.

Jan Westfall Audio

Vendors will be present to showcase the latest merchandise and services in the agriculture industry. Along with vendors and food, there will be horse training demonstrations, stock dog training, and K-State Extension exhibits and speakers. All three days include free parking and free admission.

Show hours are:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 6