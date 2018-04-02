Great Bend City Council votes against setting term limits

The Great Bend City Council had an open discussion on the pros and cons of term limits for councilmembers Monday night and in the end, the council voted against setting limits for elected officials with a 4-3 vote.

Councilmember Brock McPherson proposed the idea that no person should be eligible to be elected to serve on the board for more than three consecutive two-year terms. As McPherson told Cory Urban, he felt six consecutive years was plenty of time to be on the council.

Brock McPherson & Cory Urban Audio

The concern that multiple councilmembers brought forth regarding term limits is the lack of interest in the public to serve in an unpaid position.

Jolene Biggs stated numbers from City Clerk Shawna Schafer that in the past 10 years, 70 percent of the city council elections had only one person running for the position. Vicki Berryman echoed those comments.

Vicki Berryman Audio

The 2017 election ballot had three candidates in each Ward 2 and Ward 3, and two candidates in Ward 1.

Prior to last November’s election, there were two council members that served 14 consecutive years or more, and a mayor that served for 18 straight years.

McPherson wanted to see new leadership given a chance, while the four “no” votes wanted the results to be decided by the elections.

McPherson’s charter ordinance to add term limits needed six votes to pass and only picked up three. Urban, Joel Jackson, Biggs, and Berryman all voted against the term limits. McPherson, Dan Heath, and Andrew Erb voted in favor of the motion. Cory Zimmerman was absent from the meeting.