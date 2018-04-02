David Osborne Trio to present Community Concert season finale

The David Osborne Trio will take the stage for the Golden Belt Community Concert Association’s final concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at the Great Bend Municipal Auditorium, Lakin and Stone.

This GBCCA event is open to association members. No single concert tickets are available. Full-time students will be admitted to the concert for a $5 donation at the door.

Known as the Pianist to the Presidents, David Osborne has performed in the White House for the Reagan, Bush, Clinton and Obama administrations. He also is a regular performer for President and Mrs. Jimmy Carter in Plains, Ga. He created and organized Carter’s 75th Birthday tribute in 1999.

Osborne performs currently at his new home in the Bellagio Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. He was a fixture at Caesar’s Palace for 12 years and is now featured at the Petrossian Bar and the Baccarat Bar at the Bellagio.

As he tours with his trio, his music includes romantic, classical, jazz, pop, inspirational, patriotic and Broadway show tunes. A spectacular performer, he has a long and continuing recording history comprising 22 CDs with sales nearing 5 million.

For more information about GBCCA, visit the association’s web site: www.goldenbeltcca.org, or call 620-793-2748.