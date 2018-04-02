Cougars outscore Pratt for sweep to take fourth straight conference series

The No. 15 ranked Barton Community College baseball plated twenty-eight runs Saturday in sweeping Pratt Community College 9-3 and 19-11 to conclude the four game series.

The fourth straight 3-1 conference series victory improves the first place Cougars to 12-4 and 27-7 overall while Pratt drops to 5-15 in the Jayhawk and 11-22 on the year.

Weather permitting, Barton currently has a 5:00 p.m. Tuesday non-conference nine inning game scheduled in hosting Hesston College before beginning a four-game series with Seward County Community College on Thursday.