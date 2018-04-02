Commissioners updated on Elk Creek Pipeline Project

Barton County Commissioner’s Monday learned more about a $1.4 billion dollar pipeline project that will be getting underway soon that will transport natural gas liquids from eastern Montana to Bushton. The Elk Creek Pipeline, an approximately 900-mile, 20-inch diameter pipeline is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. The pipeline will be owned and operated by Oneok, and will give the company the ability to transport up to 240,000 barrels per day of unfractionated natural gas liquids from the company’s Riverview terminal in Montana to Oneok’s facility near Bushton.

Michael Gillaspie Audio

That’s Michael Gillaspie who handles governmental affairs for Oneok in Kansas and Colorado. He updated Commissioners on the scope of the project which included an explanation of why the company is embarking on this ambitious venture.

Michael Gillaspie Audio

Gillaspie says they hope to begin construction on the pipeline in July of this year and have the project complete by July of 2019.

Monday’s presentation was the last of 17 that Gillaspie has made to County Commissioners in counties that will be touched by the Elk Creek Pipeline.