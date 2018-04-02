Child playing with lighter blamed for Kan. house fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Sunday morning fire did considerable damage to a Kansas home.

Just before noon Sunday, Fire crews responded to a fire located at a home in the 1000 Block SW Woodward Avenue in Topeka Kansas, according to a media release.

Crews found the two-story wood framed residential structure with smoke showing from the second story.

Firefighters began an offensive fire attack, keeping it confined to the structure of fire origin. Five occupants were out of the structure when firefighters arrived. Investigators determined the fire cause to be accidental, associated with a juvenile playing with a lighter.

Estimated dollar loss $10,000 structural loss and $2,000.00 contents loss. No working smoke detectors were located within the structure, according to the fire investigators.