Barton Softball swept at Butler

A pair of run-rule defeats sent the Barton Community College softball team back from El Dorado in early fashion as the No. 11 ranked Grizzlies of Butler Community College dominated Saturday’s action with a 15-0 and 11-3 sweep.

The Cougars drop to 7-7 in Jayhawk play and 10-16 overall Butler’s sixteenth straight win increased its regular season conference unbeaten streak to 59 games in improving to 12-0 and 25-3 overall.

Barton will return home on Wednesday for a 2:00 p.m. doubleheader hosting Pratt Community College (1-15, 10-32).