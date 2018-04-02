Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/30 – 4/1)

3/30

BOOKED: Alyssia Jackson of Kansas City on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Tyson Sanders of Great Bend on BTDC case for failure to yield, DUI, refusal to PBT, no insurance, possession of a controlled substance, bond is set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Brent Allen of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $1,000 C/S. GBMC case for domestic battery, bond is set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Douglas Meredith of Claflin on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Michael Croslin on BTDC case for contempt (violated bond conditions), no bond.

BOOKED: Jayson Standlee of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $600 cash only.

BOOKED: Christina Dominguez of Great Bend on GBMC for failure to appear, bond set at $2,000 C/S and Rice County warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Jimmy Gilliam of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Carla Johnson of Great Bend on Rush County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Julio Parrales of Great Bend on GBMC case for contempt, bond set at $563.50 cash only or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Charles Rousey of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Nathan Manley of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Eric J. Buckley on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Christina L. Manley on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a $250 cash only bond.

BOOKED: Amanda K. Bruce on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Damien Clone on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond. BCDC warrant for probation violation with no bond.

RELEASED: Douglas Meredith of Claflin on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Tyson Sanders of Great Bend on BTDC case for failure to yield, DUI, refusal to PBT, no insurance, possession of a controlled substance, $2,500 bond posted through A-1 Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Victoria Norton of Great Bend on BCDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Moises Lopez of Bartlesville, OK on BCDC warrants for probation violations. Caridad Lopez (mother) picked up per court order.

RELEASED: Jayson Standlee of Ellinwood on BCDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $600 cash bond.

RELEASED: Carla Johnson of Great Bend to Rush County for Rush County District Court warrant for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Shirley Burrow of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear. BTDC case for DWS. $1,000 bond posted through Dynamite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Julio Perrales of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court after he posted a $563.50 cash bond through Great Bend Police Department.

RELEASED: Christina L. Manley on BCDC warrant with a $250 cash bond.

RELEASED: Christina Dominguez to Rice County District Court warrant.

RELEASED: Amanda Kay Bruce on BCDC warrant with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

3/31

BOOKED: Emma Linsner of Great Bend for GBMC case for DUI, no insurance, improper driving on laned roadway, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: William Ellington of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,670 cash only or 90 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $770 cash only or 30 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond is set at $870 cash only or 88 days in jail.

BOOKED: Jesse Julian on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $500 C/S. BCDC case for interference with LEO, unlawful possession of a prescription only drug, possession of methamphetamine with 1,000 feet of a school and on possession of drug paraphernalia with a $50,000 surety bond.

BOOKED: Jerry Cossman of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for criminal threat, bond set in lieu of $5,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Emma Linsner of Great Bend for GBMC case for DUI, no insurance, improper driving on laned roadway after posting a $1,000 surety.

RELEASED: Brayden J. Clark on Hoisington Municipal Court case for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, unlawful distribution with a communications facility and possession of drug paraphernalia with a $20,000 bond posted through Dynamite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Jason Cavender of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jerry Cossman of Pawnee Rock on Barton County District Court case for criminal threat after he posted a $5,000 surety bond.

4/1

BOOKED: Bradley Colson of Ellinwood on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of loritab, introduction of contraband in a correctional facility, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet from a school, bond is set at $100,000 C/S. Saline County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Shadowhawke Burch on Great Bend on GBMC case for failure to appear, bond is set in the amount of $250 C/S.

RELEASED: Charles G. Rousey on BCDC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Brent Allen of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Dynamite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Steven Herren of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Shadowhawke Burch of Great Bend posted a $250 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on GBMC case for failure to appear.