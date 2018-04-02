Area schools earn statewide sportsmanship awards from KSHSAA

The excitement of a basketball game can create concerns for fans, students and officials.

Citizenship/Sportsmanship Rule 52 addresses this by stating: “Win with character and lose with dignity.”

Outstanding sportsmanship is acknowledged each year by presenting sportsmanship certificates, plaques and medals. All 128 high school teams participating in KSHSAA State Basketball Tournaments may qualify for an award. A “rating” system is used allowing schools to compete against a “standard of excellence,” rather than competing against one another.

Schools whose teams did not advance to the semifinal rounds were eligible to receive a certificate if they met the qualifying standards of sportsmanship. Schools participating all three days of the tournament were eligible to receive a plaque for their school and medals for cheerleaders.

A special sportsmanship committee appointed by the KSHSAA evaluated and rated the cheerleaders, school cheering section, adult and non-high school followers, team and coach of each school. The following northwest Kansas schools qualified for sportsmanship awards at the KSHSAA State Basketball Tournaments:

St. John-Hudson: Travis Olive, Principal

Haven: Marty Nienstedt, Principal Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian: Chad Meitner, Principal Nickerson: Rick Blosser, Principal

Salina-Central: Nate Showman, Principal

Lindsborg-Smoky Valley: Bill Nelson, Principal

