2 Kan. teens hospitalized after violent crash blamed on cell phone

RUSSELL COUNTY— Two teen were injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Sunday in Russell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Chevy 1500 driven by Layn Logsdon, 18, Russell, was southbound on 181st three miles west of Russell.

As the driver reached to get cell phone, the vehicle traveled into the west ditch, struck a residential driveway entrance, became airborne, struck the ground front end first causing the vehicle to flip end to end.

The vehicle then traveled through a post and barbed wire fence coming to rest on its wheels in a pasture.

Logsdon and a passenger Emme Pfannenstiel, 14, Russell, were transported to Russell Regional Medical Center.

Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.