Sarah Panning joins MPIRE Realty Group

BUSINESS NEWS

Great Bend’s real estate brokerage, MPIRE Realty Group, is pleased to announce the addition of licensed realtor Sarah Panning to the team.

“We continue to rapidly expand our team of professionals since opening the company last year,” says Aaron Andrews, Broker for MPIRE Realty Group. “A Great Bend native, Sarah was born and raised south of town on her family’s farm. Her agricultural background will be a great asset as she assists sellers and buyers in our rural communities. She brings great enthusiasm, personal knowledge of the market, and extensive customer service experience to MPIRE.”

Sarah is a graduate of Great Bend High School and attended Fort Hays State University where she studied business and leadership.

“I am a fresh face in the real estate industry, and I’m excited to help both buyers and sellers throughout Central Kansas,” Panning says.

Sarah lives in Great Bend with her daughter Paisley. Always active in the community, Panning is a Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, member of Barton County Young Professionals, and leader for MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers).