Police search for 2 who shot Kan. man through his front door

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and are searching for two suspects.

Just after 5:00 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting call at a residence in the 1400 block of north Vassar in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival officers contacted a 43-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed the victim heard a knock at the door, went to answer the door, and before opening the door several shots were fired striking him. Suspect descriptions are described as two unknown males.

One male wearing a black hoodie, and the second wearing either a gray or white hoodie. If anyone has any additional information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407. This was not a random incident and is gang related.