Monday Weather

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 18 to 28 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a north northwest wind 28 to 37 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.