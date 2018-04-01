Monday Weather

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 18 to 28 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a north northwest wind 28 to 37 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Blustery.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 57.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 52.