KC area man sentenced for 4 bank robberies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City area man was sentenced in federal court today for robbing four banks in Independence, Mo., Liberty, Mo., and Kansas City, Mo., over a span of five months, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Tam Henry Holmes, 57, of the Kansas City metropolitan area, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to 10 years in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Holmes to pay $25,005 in restitution.

On Oct. 23, 2017, Holmes pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery.

Holmes robbed Central Bank of Kansas City, 2301 Independence Ave., Kansas City, Mo., on Nov. 16, 2016. Holmes approached the teller counter and placed a note up against the bullet-proof glass and whispered “700.” The teller told investigators she could not read what was printed on the note, but Holmes continued to whisper “700” and she realized it was a robbery. The teller turned over $450 to Holmes, who then left the bank.

On April 1, 2017, Holmes robbed Bank of the West, 850 S. 291 Hwy., Liberty. When he entered the bank, Holmes held up a spiral notebook containing hand-written notations. The teller told investigators that she read the first couple of lines, which she recalled were, “this is a robbery, give me all your large bills.” The teller gathered money from her drawer and gave it to Holmes and he left the bank. The bank reported a loss of $8,300.

On April 3, 2017, Holmes robbed Greater Kansas City Public Safety Credit Union, 19341 E. US 40 Hwy., Independence. Holmes walked up to a teller counter and showed the teller two hand-written notes on two yellow Post-it notes. The notes said, “this is a robbery. Don’t pull any dye packs, bail or alarms. I know where you live.” The teller removed cash from her drawer and handed it to Holmes, and he left the bank. The credit union reported a loss of $12,205.

On April 15, 2017, Holmes robbed First Federal Bank of Kansas City, 3500 Noland Rd., Independence. Holmes held up a handwritten note that said, “give me all the money, hurry up, or I will hurt you.” The teller opened her drawer and handed Holmes $100 and $50 bills. She then stared at Holmes, who stated, “hurry up or I’ll do what the note says.” The teller then gave Holmes $20, $10 and $5 bills. Holmes took the money, put it in his pockets and walked out of the bank. The bank reported a loss of $4,050.