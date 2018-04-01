Kan. woman guilty of using dependent adult’s credit card

FORT SCOTT – A Kansas woman was found guilty Thursday of mistreatment of a dependent adult, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Denise Lynette Adkins, 55, of Fulton, pleaded guilty in Bourbon County District Court to one felony count of mistreatment of a dependent adult. The case stemmed from an investigation by the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, which discovered that between June and July 2017, Adkins worked as an in-home caregiver for a dependent adult and made personal purchases on the victim’s credit card. The defendant also opened a credit card account in the victim’s name and made unauthorized purchases for herself. As part of the plea, Adkins agreed to pay $5,778.56 in restitution to the victim.

District Judge Mark Ward took the plea and scheduled sentencing for May 31 at 1:30 p.m.