Great Bend High School graduate named VIP Student Ambassador at FHSU

HAYS, Kan. – Local students are among the 23 students who will serve as VIP Student Ambassadors for the 2018-2019 academic school year at Fort Hays State University. Six returning ambassadors will be joined by 17 new members.

Ambassadors serve as official representatives for FHSU at a variety of special events, including Homecoming, athletic activities, presidential dinners and other gatherings. Students must be full-time undergraduate students with a minimum 2.5 grade-point average and be able to assist with nine to 10 events per year.

For more information on the VIP Student Ambassadors, contact Janette Meis, event planner and communication specialist in the Office of the President, at 785-628-4232 or j_meis@fhsu.edu.

Ambassadors, with classifications, majors and high schools, are listed by hometown.



BELOIT (67420): Hailey Princ, a senior majoring in nursing, is a Beloit High School graduate. She is a returning VIP.

BRIGHTON, Colo. (80603): Dane Murzyn, a sophomore majoring in organizational leadership, is a Bishop Machebeuf High School graduate.

CALHAN, Colo. (80808): Mariam Sears, a senior majoring in radiologic technology, is a Branson School Online graduate.

CLAY CENTER (67468): Haley Jones, a junior majoring in psychology, is a Clay Center Community High School graduate.

GREAT BEND (67530): Kaylan Lagerman, a senior majoring in psychology, is a Great Bend High School graduate.

HAYS (67601): Hayden Hutchinson, a senior majoring in management, is a Hays High School graduate.

Max Megaffin, a senior majoring in finance, is a Thomas More Prep-Marian High School graduate.

HUTCHINSON (67502): Maci Wilson, a senior majoring in medical diagnostic imaging, is a Hutchinson High School graduate.

LINCOLN, Neb. (68516): Robert Shedeed, a senior majoring in criminal justice, is a Gretna High School graduate.

LITTLETON, Colo. (80120): Reese Leiker, a junior majoring in political science, is a Heritage High School graduate. He is a returning VIP.

MAPLE HILL (66507): Madeline Muller, a senior majoring in biology, is a Wabaunsee High School graduate. She is a returning VIP.

MCCOOK, Neb. (69001): Brenna Erdman, sophomore, is a McCook High School graduate.

MOUNDRIDGE (67107): Peri Lange, a junior majoring in health and human performance, is a Moundridge High School graduate.

NORTON (67654): Raenee Patterson, a junior majoring in organizational leadership, is a Norton High School graduate. She is a returning VIP.

OZAWKIE (66070): Kailee Gibson, a senior majoring in chemistry, is a Jefferson West High School graduate. She is a returning VIP.

RIVERTON, Neb. (68972): Bailey Lewis, a senior majoring in accounting, is a Red Cloud High School graduate.

SALINA (67401): Chelsie Andrews, a senior majoring in tourism and hospitality management, is a Bennington High School graduate.

TOPEKA (66610): Samantha Shafer, a senior majoring in management, is a Topeka Hayden High School graduate.

TRIBUNE (67879): Jessica Mendoza, a sophomore majoring in nursing, is a Greeley County High School graduate.

WICHITA (67230): Jackilyn Dougherty, a junior majoring in organizational leadership, is an Independent School graduate.

WICHITA (67209): Cassidy Locke, a junior majoring in English, is a Goddard High School graduate.

WICHITA (67212): Jordan Smith, a senior majoring in nursing, is a Bishop Carroll High School graduate.

WRAY, Colo. (80758): Paulyna Alcorn, a senior majoring in biology, is a Wray High School graduate. She is a returning VIP.