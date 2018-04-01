Cheyenne Bottoms mentioned in recent National Geographic Magazine

The National Geographic Magazine has circulated worldwide in nearly 40 language editions and has a global circulation of over 6.5 million copies per month as of 2015. It is quite the honor to have anything published in the magazine or even mentioned.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says Cheyenne Bottoms was mentioned in a recent edition of the magazine.

Cheyenne Bottoms is mentioned in the routes and stopping points for many birds during their migration. The wetlands is printed on a large pullout map in the magazine.

More than half of all shorebirds that migrate east of the Rockies pass through the 40,000-acre wetlands.