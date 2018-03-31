Weekend Weather

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.



Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.



Sunday A slight chance of snow and sleet before noon, then a slight chance of freezing rain between noon and 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 37. East northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.



Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. East wind 7 to 10 mph.



Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 60. South southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.



Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.



Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.



Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Blustery.



Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 56.



Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.



Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 67.



Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.



Friday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.