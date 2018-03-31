Police: 36-year-old Kan. man dies in shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and asking for help to locate suspect.

Just after 11:45 p.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting call at the Sugar Creek Apartments located in the 2500 Block of south Oliver in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival officers located a 36-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds. The male succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Through the investigation it was determined the victim arrived at the apartments with his 35-year-old girlfriend to meet with an individual. After arriving on scene a disturbance ensued between the victim and

an unknown suspect and multiple shots were fired by the suspect which struck the victim.

The suspect is described as an unknown black male, approximately 5-foot-7. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any additional information please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407. This was not a random incident, and is the eleventh homicide in Wichita for 2018, according to Davidson.