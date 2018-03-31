Hawkins hired as Assistant Branch Manager of Great Bend’s CUA

Credit Union of America welcomes new hire Morgan Hawkins, as Assistant Branch Manager at CUA’s Great Bend office. Hawkins brings 4.5 years of banking experience to CUA, received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas, and will receive her MBA in May 2018 from Friends University.

CUA serves over 66,000 members online and at thirteen (13) full service locations in Wichita, Derby, Goddard, Great Bend, and Salina, and a corporate office located in Wichita. Credit Union of America, originally a teachers’ credit union, now serves a community based field of membership, with special interest and expertise in serving educators and healthcare workers.