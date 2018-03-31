Great Bend City Council to discuss term limits for elected officials

At the March 19th Great Bend City Council meeting, council member Brock McPherson noted he would like to see an agenda item at the next meeting regarding term limits for the mayor and councilmembers. A charter ordinance for term limits will be discussed at the meeting on Monday, April 2, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall.

McPherson would like to see the ordinance state that no person shall be eligible to be elected to serve as councilmember or mayor for more than three consecutive two-year terms.

Brock McPherson Audio

If the ordinance is passed with at least two-thirds of the vote, an elected official would have to remain out of office for a period of at least two years after serving the maximum allotted time. If the amendment is approved, the ordinance would take effect 61 days after publication, unless a sufficient petition for a referendum if filed.

The summer of 2017 saw the City of Great Bend and council go through a tumultuous time with the suspension and eventual resignation of Police Chief Cliff Couch. The council was left divided and led to some members not showing up for a meeting to presumably avoid voting.

As the city and the council attempts to push past the animosity, McPherson felt it would help if there were term limits.

Brock McPherson Audio

Allene Owen spent 18 consecutive years on the council before stepping down after an unsuccessful run for mayor last November. Dana Dawson served 14 years on the council before sitting out this past election. Former Mayor Dr. Mike Allison was in office for 18 years before stepping down in 2017.

The council will take action on McPherson’s request to term limits at this evening’s meeting.