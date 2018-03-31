GBRC forming spring sessions of exercise classes

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is forming its spring sessions of exercise classes.

Join Dixie Divis for Noon Body Shaping that meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:10 – 12:50 pm beginning April 2nd through May 25th. During this class, participants will do some strength building exercises that burn fat, tone and firm specific body areas. Don’t worry – you won’t need to shower after this class so you can get back to work on time.

Laurie McCurry will be instructing Yoga classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:30 – 5:30 pm beginning April 2nd through May 23rd. Quiet the mind and body while increasing flexibility, improving balance and strength during this Yoga class.

Laurie McCurry will also be instructing Cardio Blast exercise classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 – 6:30 pm beginning April 2nd through May 23rd. This class is a high energy cardio class that gets your heart rate up with a variety of intense cardio classes, such as Step, Kickboxing, interval training and floor routines.

And don’t forget about the ZUMBA class that Laurie McCurry is offering on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30 – 7:30 pm beginning April 2nd through May 23rd.

Dixie Divis will be instructing Wake Up Workout on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:15 – 6:00 am beginning April 3rd through May 24th. Get your day started with this cardio core circuit that will be a high energy group aerobics class incorporating interval, circuit and boot camp style classes to strengthen and tone your entire body.

Dee Krier will be offering Tai Chi classes that promote strength, balance, coordination, posture, concentration, and a general level of energy. Tai Chi is known as a means for dealing with stress and a variety of other health conditions and has eased the pain of arthritis and fibromyalgia. Tai Chi Beginners meets on Wednesdays from 3:00 – 4:00 pm beginning April 4th through May 23rd. Tai Chi Intermediate meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 – 6:30 pm beginning April 3rd through May 24th. Tai Chi Advance meets on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 – 6:30 pm beginning April 2nd through May 23rd.

Gentle Yoga meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 3:00 – 4:00 pm beginning April 2nd through May 24th. We also offer Gentle Yoga on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:30 pm beginning April 3rd through May 24th. This exercise class is for all ages but would be beneficial for those needing a chair or low impact exercise.

All classes will be held at the Great Bend Activity Center located at 2715 18th Street. Pre-registration is required. Enroll at the Recreation Commission office located at 1214 Stone Street. For more information, call 793-3755 ext. 3.