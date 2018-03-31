Ex-boyfriend jailed after fall through ceiling of Kan. woman’s home

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after an unusual accident.

Just after 9:30p.m. Thursday, police responded to a call from a woman concerned about a possible intruder in her home in the 700 block of Cherokee Drive in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

When she and her boyfriend came home they noticed that her door was locked and the safety chain from the inside was fastened.

The woman has had challenges in the past with her ex-boyfriend Tyler Bergkamp, 25, of Salina, who is also the father of her three children. She was scared that he was in her house. She contacted police and they did not locate anyone in the residence.

A little while later the victim and her boyfriend heard a loud noise. The boyfriend checked the garage and then heard the woman screaming.

Bergkamp had partially fallen through the ceiling in the home. The boyfriend pulled Bergkamp down.

Bergkamp had a large knife on his belt and allegedly threatened the couple. Police found Bergkamp and the new boyfriend struggling in the front yard, according to Forrester.

Three children were at home at the time of the incident and were not harmed, according to Forrester.

Bergkamp is facing charges of aggravated burglary, stalking, criminal damage to property, criminal threat and possession.