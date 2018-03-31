Upcoming healthy cooking classes presented by the Cottonwood Extension

by: Donna Krug, District Director and Family & Consumer Science Agent – Cottonwood Extension District



Making Over Your Leftovers is Topic of Program

Let’s face it; families are busy. When you factor in the number of kids times the number of activities and add in some other unplanned event, preparing a balanced/nutritious meal can feel like a tough assignment. You’ve heard me say it many times that the healthiest place to eat is at home, where the person who is cooking can modify the ingredients in a recipe for their families’ taste, and nutrients.

One way to ease the hectic schedule is to prepare a double recipe of your families’ favorite and then get creative with the leftovers.

If you would like help with making over your leftovers, mark your calendars for Wednesday, April 11, and join Jamie Rathbun at noon at the Great Bend Activity Center, 2715 18th Street. Jamie is a busy career mom who comes home to a husband and four hungry kids every evening. Jamies’ program,

“Makng Over Your Leftovers” will include her tried and true recipes with tips on making the leftovers taste even better than the first time around. Please give our office a quick call if you plan to join us on the 11th . That way we will have plenty of handouts prepared. Our office # is: (620)793-1910 or you may e-mail me at: dkrug@ksu.edu

Reminder About Upcoming Programs

The Healthy Cooking Styles program will be presented twice in the next week. I’ll be at the Extension Meeting room in Hays on April 3 rd , at noon, and at the Catholic Church in Wilson on April 9 beginning at 6:00 p.m. My presentations will focus on five healthier ways to prepare vegetables and samples will be shared at the conclusion of each program. Call either of our offices if you plan to attend.

And finally, we are excited to be hosting a ½ Pep Rally for the Walk KS program in Hays on Friday, April 13. Join us at the Big Creek Crossing Mall at noon, for a short program and lunch. If you are on a Walk KS team, lunch is on us; for others it is $5. Call our Hays office to sign up for this fun event.

As you can see, there are lots of great learning opportunities coming up in the Cottonwood Extension District. We look forward to seeing you!