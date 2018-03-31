1 hospitalized after SUV hits tree, overturns in Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Saturday in Russell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Pat W. Kury, 49, Cheyenne, WY., was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Dorrance exit.

The vehicle traveled off the roadway, entered the south ditch, traveled through a barbed wire fence, continued southeast across Old 40 Highway, went airborne, entered a pasture, landed on its wheels, struck a tree and overturned onto its roof.

Kury was transported to the hospital in Russell. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.