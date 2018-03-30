Providing better communication between parents and teachers in USD 428

At the USD 428 Board of Education luncheon on March 29, school board members found out about the new initiatives and goals that Jefferson Elementary School is trying.

One goal is to communicate better and more with parents about how their children are doing, whether it is good or bad. Getting the family more involved can encourage learning for the child at home as well as at school.

Principal Kip Wilson says the staff tries to have students’ records ready if parents request to see how their child is doing.

Kip Wilson Audio

One form of communication that USD 428 is taking more advantage of is Seesaw. Seesaw is an online program, similar to Facebook but for teachers, students, and parents. Jefferson teacher Catrina McGurk says Seesaw allows students to receive tips or reminders about assignments and also allows parents to see what their child accomplished throughout the day and how they stack up.

Catrina McGurk Audio

Wilson added Seesaw is a good tool in case students miss school because of sickness.

Kip Wilson Audio

According to the Seesaw website, the program is in over 200,000 classrooms across the world, and used in half the schools in the United States.