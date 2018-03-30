Police search for 3 Kan. men for alleged attempted murder

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attempted murder and searching for three suspects.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to report of a gunshot at a motel in the 1900 Block of Lacy Drive in Junction City, according to a media release.

Police found a 19-year-old Minneapolis, Kansas man with a gunshot wound. He was flown to a Topeka hospital for treatment. Police did not release the victim’s name.

An investigation revealed the shooting occurred during a fight at the motel room, according to the release.

Police arrested 19-year-old Morgan Fabre of Manhattan on requested charges of conspiracy to commit pre-meditated first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal threat. She is being held without bond.

Police are searching for three suspects who should be considered armed and dangerous. Cody Breeden, 24; Jeremy Breeden, 28; and Jeremy Garza, 27 are all from Abilene, according to police.