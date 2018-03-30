Police find mushroom growing operation at Kan. home

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drug related shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Just after 2a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a home in the 1900 Block of East Maywood Street in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Officers found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, according to Davidson. He was transported for treatment of serious injuries.

Officers learned that the man and his girlfriend were inside the residence when an unknown suspect knocked on the door and then fired a gunshot through the door.

Through the investigation, officers found a mushroom grow operation inside the residence, according to Davidson. Detectives and Haz-Mat crews processed the scene. Police determined the shooting was not random and believed to be drug related.

Officers have not reported an arrest.