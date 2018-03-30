Police locate missing Kan. woman; 2 kids now in protective custody

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The missing mother and two children have been located safe. They were found in Montpelier Idaho, according to a media release from Goddard police. The children are now in the custody of Idaho Children and Family Services. Authorities have not filed any charges in the case.

———–

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for help to locate a missing Kansas woman and her two children.

Audrey Lappan, and her two children, Grayson age 9 and Mabel age 15 months were last heard from Monday, March 26, according to Goddard Police.

Audrey is possibly traveling in a dark blue Honda Pilot, KS tag 711-KUA.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Goddard Police Department at (316) 794-2051 or 911.