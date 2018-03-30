Lady Cougar Tennis drops dual with Fort Hays State University

The Barton Community College women’s tennis team got a little extra time on the court this week in hosting the Fort Hays State University Tigers Wednesday at the Ellinwood Grade School tennis courts. Winning both the top doubles and singles match, the Lady Cougars dropped the remaining two tandem matches going on to lose the match 6-3.

Dropping to 2-6 on the season, the No. 21 ranked Lady Cougars will join back up with the Cougar men for a Thursday, April 5, date of doubleheader action in Arkansas City, Kansas. Barton will begin the day at 9:00 a.m.with a conference match versus No. 10 ranked Cowley College to be followed in the afternoon by taking on No. 19 ranked New Mexico Military Institute.

Neus Torregrosa and Shai Cartmill eared the lone doubles victory in coming out on top 8-6 over the Tigers’ Natalie Lubbers and Nicole Lubbers 8-6. Torregrosa also earned a victory in the singles match disposing of Macy Moyers 6-3, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles match.

Fort Hays took the remaining two doubles matches by identical 8-0 scores with Barton’s Ksenija Dmitrovic and Jenna Groene taking the No. 2 loss to the Tigers’ Ellea Ediger and Moyers while Sarah Hammer and Thamires Lima dropped the No. 3 match to Haley Weidemann and Laura Jimenez-Lendinez.

Dmitrovic joined Torregrosa for the other Barton singles victory winning 6-3, 6-2 over the Tigers’ Ediger.

Complete Results:

#1 Doubles: Neus Torregrosa and Shai Cartmill (BCC) def Natalie Lubbers and Nicole Lubbers (FHSU) 8-6

#2 Doubles: Ksenija Dmitrovic and Jenna Groene (BCC) lost to Macy Moyers and Ellea Ediger (FHSU) 8-0

#3 Doubles: Sarah Hammer and Thamires Lima (BCC) lost to Haley Heidemann and Laura Jimenez-Lendinez (FHSU) 8-0

#1 Singles: #9 Neus Torregrosa (BCC) def Macy Moyers (FHSU) 6-3, 6-1

#2 Singles: Sarah Hammer (BCC) lost to Natalie Lubbers (FHSU) 6-1, 6-0

#3 Singles: #32 Ksenija Dmitrovic (BCC) def Ellea Ediger (FHSU) 6-3, 6-2

#4 Singles: Shai Cartmill (BCC) lost to Nicole Lubbers (FHSU) 6-0, 6-2

#5 Singles: Jenna Groene (BCC) lost to Haley Weidemann (FHSU) 6-2, 6-1

#6 Singles: Thamires Lima (BCC) lost to Rachel Doll (FHSU) 6-0, 6-0