Kindergarten round-up dates set for Great Bend kiddos

Dates have been set for USD 428’s kindergarten round-up. The event is for children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2017, and are planning to attend local schools in the fall.
Parents are asked to bring their child’s immunization record and official state birth certificate.
The times, dates and places include:
Jefferson School, 6 p.m., Monday, April 9
Riley School, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (come and go), Wednesday, April 11
Park School, 1-6 p.m. (come and go), Tuesday, April 17
Lincoln School, 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 17
Eisenhower School, 6-7 p.m., Thursday, April 26 in the library
If you are unsure which elementary school your child should attend or need more information, contact Colleen Newman at the District Education Center, 793-1500.