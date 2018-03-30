Kindergarten round-up dates set for Great Bend kiddos

Dates have been set for USD 428’s kindergarten round-up. The event is for children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2017, and are planning to attend local schools in the fall.

Parents are asked to bring their child’s immunization record and official state birth certificate.

The times, dates and places include:

 Jefferson School, 6 p.m., Monday, April 9

 Riley School, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (come and go), Wednesday, April 11

 Park School, 1-6 p.m. (come and go), Tuesday, April 17

 Lincoln School, 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 17

 Eisenhower School, 6-7 p.m., Thursday, April 26 in the library

If you are unsure which elementary school your child should attend or need more information, contact Colleen Newman at the District Education Center, 793-1500.