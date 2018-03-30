Kansas woman arrested at school for alleged sex crime

CLOUD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for alleged sex crimes.

Just after 2p.m. Thursday, police arrested Nicole Reed, 42 of Clyde, at Concordia Junior-Senior High School in the 400 Block of West 10th Street on a Cloud County warrant, according to Concordia Police.

Police transported her to the Cloud County Law Enforcement Center and she was held on a $20,000 Bond for for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and indecent solicitation of a child.

Reed was a substitute teacher, according to USD 333.

Her first court appearance is April 11, according to the Cloud County Attorney.

On Monday, police arrested 53-year-old Kevin Johnson. The USD 333 vocal music teacher is charged with unlawful sexual relations, according to the Cloud County Attorney.