Cop Shop (3/29)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/29)

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:26 a.m. an accident was reported at SW 65 Avenue & 210 Street in Stafford County.

Theft

At 9:12 a.m. a theft was reported at NW 20 Road & NW 60 Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:39 a.m. a burglary was reported at 1496 NE 70 Avenue in Claflin.

At 12:26 p.m. a burglary was reported at 690 S. Main in Hoisington.

Theft

At 4:51 p.m. a theft was reported at 573 NE 30 Road in Ellinwood.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:07 p.m. a burglary was reported at 437 NW 10 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/29)

Breathing Problems

At 6:25 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2100 16th Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 7:31 a.m. Alejo Villegas was arrested at 10th Street & Williams Street for DWS and other traffic violations.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:11 p.m. a possible accident was reported at Lakin Avenue & Lincoln Street.

At 12:53 p.m. an accident was reported in the 2400 block of 24th Street.

Theft

At 3:05 p.m. a report of losing $700 was made at 1003 Heizer Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 5:56 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt 405.

Fire

At 6:35 p.m. fire assistance was needed in the 100 block of Locust Street.