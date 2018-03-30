Barton baseball goes 1-1 vs Pratt Thursday

The No. 15 ranked Barton Community College baseball found itself in unfamiliar territory Thursday as the Cougars dropped its first opening game of a conference series in a 5-3 loss at Pratt Community College, before striking back in the nightcap 13-6 to salvage the day’s doubleheader in Pratt. The results leave Barton two games in front of the conference race at 10-4 and 25-7 while Pratt stands at 5-13 in the Jayhawk and 11-20 overall. The four-game series resumes on Saturday in switching venues to the Cougars’ Lawson-Biggs Field for a 1:00 p.m. first pitch

