2018 Radiothon garners $31K for Kans for Kids

With donations still coming in, Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer knows they already received over $31,000 from this year’s radiothon on Eagle Radio. The event on March 23 marked the 8th Annual Kans for Kids Radiothon in an effort to raise funds for the nonprofit organization and bring awareness about the children fighting cancer in our area.

Co-founder Debbie Reif says every bit of support this year was appreciated.

Debbie Reif Audio

Kans for Kids is celebrating its 24th year of assisting families with children fighting cancer in Barton, Russell, and Rice counties.

Next on the schedule for the group is their annual golf tournament on May 5 in Ellinwood, a tournament that is still looking for teams and sponsors.

Debbie Reif Audio

The radiothon was simulcast from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all four stations at the Eagle Media Center in Great Bend.