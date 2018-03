Venture Corporation is now taking applications for the following positions:

CDL Class A & B Drivers

Mechanics

Equipment Operators

Laborers

Flaggers

Venture Corporation offers competitive pay, health insurance and 401k.

Apply at: Venture Corportation, 214 S. Hwy 281, Great Bend, KS. Call Dean at 620-792-5921. Or send resume to dean@venturec.kscoxmail.com.

Equal employment opportunity, women and minorities are encouraged to apply.