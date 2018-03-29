Thursday Weather

Today
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 64. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 21 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow between 1am and 3am, then a slight chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.