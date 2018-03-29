Thursday Weather

Today Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 7 to 11 mph.



Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.



Friday Sunny, with a high near 64. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.



Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.



Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 21 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.



Saturday Night A slight chance of rain and snow between 1am and 3am, then a slight chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20%.



Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.



Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.



Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.



Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.



Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.



Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.



Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.