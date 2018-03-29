Sheriff: 3 captured in Kansas for alleged 4-state theft ring

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects in connection with a string of thefts.

The first theft occurred on February 9t, and the second on March 25, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Two individuals were suspected of stealing a number of electronic devices on both occasions. On Wednesday, March 28, the two returned to the Holton Kansas Walmart where store staff recognized the suspects and alerted law enforcement, according to Morse.

Shortly after deputies stopped a 2018 Nissan passenger car near the store, which was occupied by the suspects. Identified as Raven Neece, 36, and Joshua Thigpen, 31 both of Ferrelview, Missouri, and a third person, Korilynn Laura Barnes, 27, of Kansas City. All three subjects were taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies.

The three are also suspected of an attempted theft at the same Walmart Wednesday.

They are suspected of removing theft detection devices from high-end electronic products, specifically electronic tablets, IPads and video games.

With a search warrant on the vehicle Wednesday, deputies discovered thousands of dollars of high-end electronic products believed to have been stolen from the four-state area of Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas. Other Walmart stores and other department stores are believed to be have been targeted in these thefts. These suspects are suspected to be operating an EBAY business where stolen merchandise was being sold online.

Neece is being held in the Jackson County Jail on 3 counts of aggravated burglary, 3 counts of criminal trespass, felony theft, attempted theft, and 2 counts of tampering with a theft detection device.

Thigpen is being held in the Jackson County Jail on 3 counts of aggravated burglary, 3 counts of criminal trespass, felony theft, attempted theft, and 2 counts of tampering with a theft detection device.

Barnes is being held in the Jackson County Jail on charges of Conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, and tampering with a theft detection device and theft.

Further charges are anticipated.