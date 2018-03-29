Police: Kansas woman bites officer during arrest

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating suspect on charges in connection with an altercation during an arrest.

Just before 4p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatch to report of a woman yelling and screaming in the 700 Block of South 5th Street in Salina, according to Sgt. Feldman.

Officers located 27-year-old Yolanda Cathey in the 200 Block of West Crawford. There was a warrant for her arrest. She resisted arrested, according to Feldman and bit an officer on the knee. Police found drugs and drug paraphernalia with her.

Cathey faces charges of two counts of battery of an LEO, interference with LEO, possession of a stimulant, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Feldman.