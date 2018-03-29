Police: SW Kansas taxi driver, woman robbed at gunpoint

SEWARD COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 11a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 300 block of South Purdue Avenue in Liberal for a report of an armed robbery, according to Police Captain Patrick McClurg. A local taxi driver reported being robbed at gun point.

The 20-year-old male taxi driver told police that a man produced a gun and robbed him and an unidentified woman of cash while riding in the taxi. Witnesses were able to provide a detailed description of the suspect. Investigators quickly identified a suspect based on the witness descriptions.

Police used search warrant for a residence in the 900 Block of West 7th Street in Liberal. The Police Department’s Special Response Team took a 36-year-old male suspect into custody. Officers also located marijuana during a search of the suspect. No injuries were reported.

The Seward County Attorney’s Office is reviewing charges against the suspect for aggravated robbery, aggravated intimidation of a victim, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police did not release the name of the suspect.