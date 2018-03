SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County.

Richard Shockley, 64, Wichita, was riding a bicycle southbound in the outside lane on K-15 from 31st Street in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 23-year-old woman rear-ended the bicycle. Shockley died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed against the driver.