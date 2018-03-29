Police: 15-year-old jailed for fatal Kansas shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and have made an arrest.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a disturbance with a weapon and shots being fired in the 800 block of South Pershing in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz.

Officers located a 17-year-old male victim identified as Tyran Carter in the back of a residence on South Pershing. Carter was pronounced dead, according to EMS.

Just after 1:30p.m. Wednesday, police arrested a 15-year-old at a home in the 1300 Block of South Pine Crest in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

He was booked into the juvenile detention facility for murder, aggravated highway robbery and criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile. Police were to present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney on Thursday afternoon, according to Davidson.