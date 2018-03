Royals catcher Salvador Perez will miss up to six weeks after spraining the MCL in his left knee.

Perez was injured at home as he missed a step while carrying a suitcase up stairs. The five-time All-Star heard a “pop” and immediately called Royals trainer Nick Kenney, who advised Perez to ice the knee and come in for an MRI exam on Wednesday.

No surgery is required, and recovery can be as little as four weeks.