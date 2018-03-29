More possible exposure sites identified as measles spread in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. – The measles outbreak in eastern Kansas is continuing to be investigated. Since March 8, 2018, 13 cases have been identified – 11 Johnson County residents, one Linn County resident and one Miami County resident.

Please be aware that if a person has visited one or more of the locations below, on the dates and times listed, they may have been exposed to measles.

Locations where individuals may have been exposed to measles, and can be identified, are not listed. Those individuals have been notified separately.

Also, listed below are dates after which persons exposed at a specific location would be outside the timeframe to develop symptoms of measles.

After April 14th, persons would not develop symptoms of measles if exposed at this location. *Chick-fil-A; 12087 S Blackbob Rd, Olathe, KS March 24th 8:15 PM till Close After April 12th or April 13th (depending on which day a person was at the YMCA), persons would not develop symptoms of measles if exposed at this location. *Olathe YMCA – ENTIRE FACILITY INCLUDING CHILDCARE AREA; 21400 W. 153rd St, Olathe, KS

**March 22nd and 23rd from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM After April 12th, persons would not develop symptoms of measles if exposed at this location. *Walgreens; 7500 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO March 22nd, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM