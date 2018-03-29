More possible exposure sites identified as measles spread in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. – The measles outbreak in eastern Kansas is continuing to be investigated. Since March 8, 2018, 13 cases have been identified – 11 Johnson County residents, one Linn County resident and one Miami County resident.
Please be aware that if a person has visited one or more of the locations below, on the dates and times listed, they may have been exposed to measles.
Locations where individuals may have been exposed to measles, and can be identified, are not listed. Those individuals have been notified separately.
Also, listed below are dates after which persons exposed at a specific location would be outside the timeframe to develop symptoms of measles.
After April 14th, persons would not develop symptoms of measles if exposed at this location.
*Chick-fil-A; 12087 S Blackbob Rd, Olathe, KS March 24th 8:15 PM till Close
After April 12th or April 13th (depending on which day a person was at the YMCA), persons would not develop symptoms of measles if exposed at this location.
*Olathe YMCA – ENTIRE FACILITY INCLUDING CHILDCARE AREA; 21400 W. 153rd St, Olathe, KS
After April 12th, persons would not develop symptoms of measles if exposed at this location.
*Walgreens; 7500 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO March 22nd, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
After April 11th, persons would not develop symptoms of measles if exposed at this location.
*Chuck E. Cheese’s; 15225 W 134th Pl, Olathe, KS March 21st, 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
After April 3rd, persons would not develop symptoms of measles if exposed at this location.
Auburn Pharmacy; 625 E Main. St, Mound City, KS March 13th from 4:15 PM to 6:45 PM
After March 31st, persons would not develop symptoms of measles if exposed at these locations.
Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas – Emergency Department; 5808 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS;
Olathe YMCA – swimming pool, locker room, front desk; 21400 W. 153rd St, Olathe, KS
Bath & Body Works at Legends Outlets Kansas City; 1803 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS;
Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets Kansas City; 1843 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; March 10th after 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Orange Leaf; 11524 W 135th St Overland Park, KS; March 10th from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM
After March 30th, persons would not develop symptoms of measles if exposed at these locations.
Budget Coin Laundry; 798 E Main St, Gardner, KS; March 9th from 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM
AMC DINE-IN Studio 28; 12075 S. Strang Line Rd, Olathe, KS; March 9th from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM
Symptoms of measles typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash develops and usually starts on the face at the hairline and spreads down to the neck, trunk, arms, and legs.
Measles is a respiratory disease caused by a virus. Measles is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. Measles can be spread to others from four days before to four days after the rash appears. Measles cannot be spread to others by people who do not have the disease.
The best way to prevent measles is to get the MMR vaccine. Currently, KDHE is not recommending any changes to the routine vaccination schedule. If you have had measles or have been vaccinated, your risk of contracting the disease is extremely low.
Because measles is a highly infectious disease, it is very important, if a person has been exposed and is starting to experience symptoms, that they STAY HOME except to see a healthcare provider and limit their contact with people
For questions call the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment at 913-477-8343 or the KDHE Epidemiology hotline at 877-427-7317.