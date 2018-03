MARCH 29, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, COCKATIELS, TURTLE DOVES, FARM EGGS. 792-7074

FOR SALE: DOLLY, STEP LADDER, COMPUTER EQUIPMENT. 786-1945

FOR SALE: ORIENTAL SLOT MACHINE, ORIENTAL BAR STOOL. 793-9402

FOR SALE: HARLEY ENGINE PARTS, 793-0979

WANTED: LARGE ROUND/SQUARE BALES OF ANY KIND OF HAY. 617-3944

FOR SALE: RUGER BOLT ACTION RIFLE. WANTED: L TO XL PET CARRIERS, 2X4 LUMBER. 785-324-0550

FOR SALE: KEURIG COFFEE POT (1 CUP). 653-2367

WANTED: SILAGE FORK, MANUAL LAWN EDGER. 617-5355

FOR SALE: 2005 DODGE DURANGO PU. WANTED: GRAPPLE FORKS. 792-9414

FOR SALE: RANCH KING 42″ RIDING MOWER, LARGE GREEN HOUSE WITH MANY EXTRAS. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: WASHER & DRYER. 202-0569

FOR SALE: LADIES BLACK JEANS (10) 2 PR LADIES JEANS (8-10) 793-5806

WANTED: UTILITY TRAILER TO HAUL LAWNMOWERS. 793-5645

FOR SALE: 8 DOZEN GOOSE DECOYS W/PANCHO BAGS. 617-7668

WANTED: CAMPER REFRIGERATOR 22X50. 639-2434

FOR SALE: SLIDE IN CAMPER FOR 8’PU BED, 3-4 CHEST OF DRAWERS. 546-3936

FOR SALE: 2 22 PISTOL, RIDING LAWN MOWER 42″. 352-0820

WANTED: TRAMPOLINE W/NET 282-3364

FOR SALE: FACTORY BUILT TRAILER. 74″X10′ W/RAMP 793-0145

FOR SALE: 4 275/55/20 TIRES, 4 225/75/17 TIRES 797-3306

FOR SALE: POLARIS 900 RANGER W/EXTRAS, JOHN DEERE & CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILLS (LOTS OF EXTRAS & ALWAYS GARAGED). 285-5288

FOR SALE: 30″ VANITY W/SINK & FAUCETS, LINEN CLOSET, OVER THE RANGE MICROWAVE WHITE (NEW). 792-5253

FOR SALE: UTILITY TRAILER 7X10 W/RAMP. 931-7473

FOR SALE: 2015 HARLEY DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLE 883 899-1044

