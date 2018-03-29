Man involved with Larned kidnapping case charged

On Thursday morning in the Pawnee County District Court, Anthony Riojas, 22 of Garden City, waived his preliminary hearing and entered a No Contest plea to Kidnapping, a severity level 3 person felony, and Battery, a class B person misdemeanor. He was originally charged with a single count of Aggravated Kidnapping.

The charges stem from a missing teenager report from Garden City on December 21, 2017.

Riojas had been reported by the teenager’s family as a suspect in the girl’s disappearance. On January 13, 2018, Larned 911 Dispatch received a call, wherein the caller reported hearing a woman screaming and seeing a man forcibly dragging a young woman across the Wendy’s parking lot in Larned.

The Larned Police Department responded to the scene but were unable to locate the couple. With the assistance of the Garden City Police Department, Riojas and the teenage girl were located on January 22, 2018, hiding in a Larned residence. Once in custody, the girl informed detectives she had been brought to Larned against her will and confirmed she was the young woman seen by the 911 caller attempting to get away.

Following accepting the plea, presiding Judge Bruce Gatterman advised Riojas that he will now be subject to lifetime registration as a violent offender. The defendant was then remanded to the custody of the Pawnee County Sheriff. Sentencing is scheduled for May 1, 2018 at 3:30 p.m.

The victim and her family were present at the time of the plea and participated with plea negotiations in accordance with the Kansas Constitution Victims’ Rights Amendment and the statutory bill of rights for victims of crime.

Also charged in conjunction with the investigation were Christina Warren, 58 of Larned, and Jayden Warren, 20 of Larned. They were both charged with Felony Interference of Law Enforcement.