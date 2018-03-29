Man arrested in Texas for crash that killed Kan. woman

RENO COUNTY — A man involved in a fatal accident in Reno County in April 2017 has been arrested on alternate counts of involuntary manslaughter and a count of second-degree murder.

A Kansas woman died in the single-vehicle accident along Kansas 96, about five miles south of Hutchinson. Benjamin Buzzini was driving.

Just before 2a.m. April 25, emergency responders were dispatched to the 2100 block of South K-96 Highway for a single-vehicle fatality accident.

Buzzini was driving northbound and left the road for an unknown reason. His 2010 Jeep rolled several times before coming to rest in a furniture store parking lot. Buzzini was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Wesley Medical Center with serious injuries.

The passenger, Stephanie Futral from Wichita was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt and, at the time, speed was considered a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s department.

Buzzini is jailed on a $125,000 bond. Reno County Sheriff’s officials arrested him in Houston.