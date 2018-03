The annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Great Bend Noon Kiwanis Club is set for 9:30 a.m. sharp, Saturday, March 31.

The hunt will be at the Kiwanis Walking Track on the north side of Veterans Memorial Park, just off McKinley Street, Great Bend.

The event is open to all area children pre-school through 6th grade. There will be lots of Easter eggs for all.