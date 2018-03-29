Kansas man sentenced for killing estranged wife

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man convicted in the killing of his estranged wife last summer has been sentenced to life in prison.

Pedro Enriquez pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery in the death of 33-year-old Viviana Vazquez.

Enriquez was sentenced Thursday.

Prosecutors say Enriquez abducted Vazquez on June 7 from a Topeka home, where their 10-year-old son said he saw Enriquez drag her

outside by the hair. Viviana Vazquez’s body was found the next day in a wooded area. An autopsy showed she had been strangled.