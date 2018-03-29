Helping Hands Preschool has peer mentor openings for the 2018-19 school year, according to Michelle Cape Program Coordinator for Early Childhood Special Education.

To be considered, a child must be:

• 3-5 years old (turns 3 years old prior to the screening date) and not age eligible for kindergarten (children turning 5 on or before Aug. 31 will be eligible for kindergarten),

• demonstrating age-appropriate skills in all areas of development – especially language and social-emotional development, and

• attend one of the two upcoming screening dates (April 6 or May 4) accompanied by parent/guardian.

An appointment is required for screening and can be made by calling 620-793-1615. Cape said that there is a monthly tuition fee for peer mentors and busing is not provided.

For more information, please call 620-793-1615 or email michelle.cape@usd428.net.